Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $79.86

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.86 and last traded at $80.85, with a volume of 206349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heska by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 836,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heska by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heska by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,789,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.