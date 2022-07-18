Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Acquires 6,222 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 145.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 4.0% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock traded up $10.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,553. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

