Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

HTLFP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.