Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Heartland Financial USA Price Performance
HTLFP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $30.32.
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLFP)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.