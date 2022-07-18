Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 218,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,851,508 shares.The stock last traded at $25.26 and had previously closed at $24.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Barclays started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,535,000 after buying an additional 1,614,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,400,000 after buying an additional 870,345 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after buying an additional 2,667,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading

