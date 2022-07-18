Head to Head Contrast: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) & Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $144.45 million 4.39 $20.04 million $0.60 23.75 Macatawa Bank $82.33 million 3.72 $29.01 million $0.80 11.16

Macatawa Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Old Second Bancorp. Macatawa Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Second Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Old Second Bancorp and Macatawa Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.11%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 12.26% 11.41% 0.97% Macatawa Bank 34.64% 10.89% 0.93%

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Macatawa Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. Further, it provides safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. It operates through 63 banking centers in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, multi-family, and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides fraud protection; collection services; disbursement solutions; fund management; and investment and retirement plan services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

