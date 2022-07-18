HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Down to $58.00

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.00, but opened at $56.82. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $56.78, with a volume of 13,430 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HDFC Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.