HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Raised by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,966 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.