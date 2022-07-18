Haywood Securities Trims OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Target Price to C$1.90

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.75.

OGI stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$407.82 million and a PE ratio of -11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.76. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$3.64.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

