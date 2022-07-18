Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAYW. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Hayward stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.93. Hayward has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,951,558.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,666.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 78,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,204.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,951,558.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,666.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,945,434 shares of company stock worth $138,164,510 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

