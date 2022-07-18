Haven Protocol Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.46 million and $327,614.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002488 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,889.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.86 or 0.06751325 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024558 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00259882 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00099983 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00649358 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001394 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.65 or 0.00528314 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005914 BTC.
Haven Protocol Coin Profile
Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,394,901 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Haven Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.
