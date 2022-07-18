Haven Protocol Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.46 million and $327,614.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002488 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,889.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.86 or 0.06751325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00259882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00099983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00649358 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.65 or 0.00528314 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,394,901 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.