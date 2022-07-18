Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71.

Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,440,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,021,000 after buying an additional 210,360 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,985,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,447,000 after purchasing an additional 78,466 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

