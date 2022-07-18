Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Up 60.2% in June

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

HLPPY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. 189,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.39%.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

