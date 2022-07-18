Guggenheim Trims GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price to $13.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

GDRX opened at $6.53 on Monday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a current ratio of 16.76.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in GoodRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

