GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,800 Price Target at Barclays

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,800 ($21.41) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,876 ($22.31) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.03) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,783.92 ($21.22).

GSK stock traded down GBX 334.20 ($3.97) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,385 ($16.47). 13,660,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,954,806. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £70.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,371.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,741.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,680.60.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.11) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,012.33).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

