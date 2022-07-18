Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,700 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 514,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUPV shares. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

SUPV opened at $1.29 on Monday. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Grupo Supervielle Cuts Dividend

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $160.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,654 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

