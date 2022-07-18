Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Down 31.9% in June

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.39. 47,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,488. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $922.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.91%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

