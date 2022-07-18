Gresham House (LON:GHE) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Gresham House (LON:GHE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,275 ($15.16) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.89% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GHE stock traded up GBX 42.99 ($0.51) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 867.99 ($10.32). 34,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of £332.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2,630.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 867.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 886.94. Gresham House has a fifty-two week low of GBX 751 ($8.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,020 ($12.13).

In other Gresham House news, insider Sarah Ing bought 4,000 shares of Gresham House stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 916 ($10.89) per share, with a total value of £36,640 ($43,577.55).

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

