Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Clarus Securities from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GBNH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GBNH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,401. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.27% and a negative return on equity of 157.80%. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.