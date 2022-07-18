Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,300 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 1,689,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWLIF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

GWLIF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.19. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

