Graviocoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $194.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00270268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001451 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

