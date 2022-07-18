Grand Central Investment Group Sells 3,405 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Grand Central Investment Group reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 5.6% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,799,354. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.22 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

