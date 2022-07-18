GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Down 39.8% in June

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA raised shares of GrainCorp to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

GrainCorp Price Performance

GrainCorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,107. GrainCorp has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.