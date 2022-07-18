Gold Resource’s (GORO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Gold Resource Trading Down 1.3 %

GORO opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 16.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,799,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 692,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 22.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $2,700,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 83,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Gold Resource by 1,625.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,749 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

