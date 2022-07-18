Gold Poker Price Up 84.9% This Week (GPKR)

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded up 77.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $5,831.18 and approximately $36.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 84.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,166.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.73 or 0.05934168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com.

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

