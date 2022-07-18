Gnosis Hits Market Capitalization of $377.93 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Gnosis has a market cap of $377.93 million and $5.89 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $146.51 or 0.00668078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

