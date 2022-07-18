Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Update

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Giga-tronics Price Performance

Shares of GIGA remained flat at $1.10 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. Giga-tronics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

See Also

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

