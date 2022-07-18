GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at GFL Environmental

In other GFL Environmental news, Director Arun Nayar bought 10,000 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$372,054.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,793,490.16.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

TSE:GFL opened at C$32.66 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$31.57 and a twelve month high of C$54.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.36. The firm has a market cap of C$11.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -5.52%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

