GeoDB Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,317.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, GeoDB has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a total market cap of $166,160.93 and $1,317.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,656.05 or 0.99983053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 330,671,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,271,419 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com.

GeoDB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.