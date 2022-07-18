Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,343 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned 0.21% of Genuine Parts worth $38,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $184,165,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 518.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,157. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

