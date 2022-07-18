Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 7,693 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Blackbaud worth $40,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,273.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,273.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $314,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,486.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,788 shares of company stock worth $1,123,686. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,493. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -699.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

