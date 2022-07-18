Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 7,126 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $29,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,200,000 after buying an additional 144,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after buying an additional 60,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after buying an additional 344,057 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,171,000 after buying an additional 363,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,155. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.77 and its 200-day moving average is $190.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

