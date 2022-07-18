Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $31,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

