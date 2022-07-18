Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,348 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $33,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 543,914 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 377,358 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $12,414,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $9,639,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 163,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,191.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $233,363 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. 3,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,730. The firm has a market cap of $700.19 million, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.53. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

