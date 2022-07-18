Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $45.06 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $45,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 65,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 140,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,925. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average of $153.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.