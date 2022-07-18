Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $148.51 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group makes up 2.9% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $148,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,450,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,905,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $20,834,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,862,000 after purchasing an additional 61,378 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KNSL traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.99. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $157.81 and a one year high of $245.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.19.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

