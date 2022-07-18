Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the period. Globus Medical comprises approximately 1.7% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $89,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 134,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Medical Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

GMED stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.69. 5,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,872. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

