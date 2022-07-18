Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,546 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,328,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares during the quarter. Construction Partners makes up approximately 1.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $60,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,712,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 158,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 87,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.93, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.14 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $314,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

