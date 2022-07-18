General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI) Short Interest Update

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the June 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GESI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 42,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,046. General European Strategic Investments has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43.

General European Strategic Investments Inc owns interests in a portfolio of projects located in Eastern Europe. Its projects comprise Laakso platinum group element-nickel-copper project located in Finland; Pryniprovian diamond project and Transcarpathian gold project in Ukraine; and the Gemerska Poloma talc mining rights in Slovakia.

