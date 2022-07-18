Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Generac were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Generac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded up $7.83 on Monday, reaching $222.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,715. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.38 and its 200 day moving average is $269.42. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.14.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

