Geeq (GEEQ) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $479,690.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,656.05 or 0.99983053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,580,557 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io.

Geeq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.