GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($36.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

ETR G1A opened at €33.45 ($33.45) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.97 ($31.97) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($48.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

