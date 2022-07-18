Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 254.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $80.35 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $183.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

