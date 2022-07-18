Garner Asset Management Corp Has $2.70 Million Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF comprises about 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1,652.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 209,026 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 58,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RYLD stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

