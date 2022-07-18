Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 25,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 639.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 420,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,421,000 after purchasing an additional 363,637 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.9 %

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $96.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.