Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Seaboard in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Price Performance

SEB stock opened at $3,722.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $3,535.57 and a 1-year high of $4,400.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $89.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

