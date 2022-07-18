Garner Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 10,450 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

