Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $58.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

