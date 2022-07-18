Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 630 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $317.45.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,894,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $86,322.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,894,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

