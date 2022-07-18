Gaj Finance Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Gaj Finance has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $14,064.29 and $417.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,127.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,280.32 or 0.05931410 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021295 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002036 BTC.
Gaj Finance Coin Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
