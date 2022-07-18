Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $83,000 Stock Position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) by 1,228.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Flower City Capital acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTLK traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,908. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

